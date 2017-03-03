Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 17:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:39 3 March 2017

Baseball: Ichiro returns to training after 9-day layoff

JUPITER, Florida, March 3, Kyodo

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki returned to training for the first time in nine days on Thursday after recovering from a knee bruise.

The 43-year-old had a minor outfield collision with a teammate on Feb. 21 that caused swelling above his right knee. The veteran also had discomfort to his lower back, but can now take part in his first preseason game on Sunday against the Houston Astros.

"I really feel at ease. I'd say I'm around 80 percent back to my full fitness, rather than 90. It's safer thinking that way," said Suzuki, who took part in throwing drills from outfield and batting practice during his hour-long practice with his teammates.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Baseball: Ichiro back in regular training program
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Feb 2017Indonesian possibly tricked into murder by N. Korean at large
  2. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  3. 25 Feb 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26
  4. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  5. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete