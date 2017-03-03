Baseball: Ichiro returns to training after 9-day layoff

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki returned to training for the first time in nine days on Thursday after recovering from a knee bruise.

The 43-year-old had a minor outfield collision with a teammate on Feb. 21 that caused swelling above his right knee. The veteran also had discomfort to his lower back, but can now take part in his first preseason game on Sunday against the Houston Astros.

"I really feel at ease. I'd say I'm around 80 percent back to my full fitness, rather than 90. It's safer thinking that way," said Suzuki, who took part in throwing drills from outfield and batting practice during his hour-long practice with his teammates.