March 3, 2017 18:55

17:29 3 March 2017

Ex-Tokyo gov. blames incumbent over fish market plan "current trouble"

TOKYO, March 3, Kyodo

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara on Friday criticized current Gov. Yuriko Koike over stalling the plan to relocate the famous but aging Tsukiji fish market.

Ishihara admitted responsibility for giving final approval for the relocation plan as the head of the metropolitan government when it decided to buy reclaimed land from Tokyo Gas Co. to move the Tsukiji market.

But the 84-year-old former lawmaker also denounced Koike, saying at a press conference, "Gov. Yuriko Koike is responsible for the current trouble."

