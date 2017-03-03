Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 18:55

17:50 3 March 2017

Chinese envoy accuses Japan, U.S. of treating China as "enemy"

BEIJING, March 3, Kyodo

Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua on Friday lashed out at Japan and the United States, criticizing the two countries' agreement to further boost their bilateral security alliance as a move to position China as an "enemy."

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, Cheng said, "It sounds as if Japan and the United States are purposely taking China as their enemy and saying 'Let's join hands and go at China.'"

The ambassador also described the strengthening of the Japan-U.S. alliance as "clearly a Cold War mindset," adding that it goes against Tokyo's promise to improve relations with China.

