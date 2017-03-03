Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 20:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:17 3 March 2017

Opposition calls on LDP to summon school operator as scandal widens

TOKYO, March 3, Kyodo

The main opposition party called Friday for a representative of the academic organization linked to a land purchase controversy, which has engulfed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, to be hauled before parliament to shed light on the matter.

Senior officials of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party as well as the government declined, however, to immediately meet the request to summon Yasunori Kagoike, administrator of Moritomo Gakuen, as an unsworn witness, saying the case should be addressed cautiously.

The scandal concerns the possible involvement of lawmakers and local assembly members from the LDP or bureaucrats in Moritomo's discounted purchase of the land from the state to build its elementary school in Osaka.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Opposition calls on LDP to summon school operator as scandal widens
  • Opposition calls on LDP to summon school operator as scandal widens
  • Abe denies ties with school in controversial land deal
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Feb 2017Indonesian possibly tricked into murder by N. Korean at large
  2. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  3. 25 Feb 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26
  4. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  5. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete