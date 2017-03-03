Opposition calls on LDP to summon school operator as scandal widens

The main opposition party called Friday for a representative of the academic organization linked to a land purchase controversy, which has engulfed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie, to be hauled before parliament to shed light on the matter.

Senior officials of Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party as well as the government declined, however, to immediately meet the request to summon Yasunori Kagoike, administrator of Moritomo Gakuen, as an unsworn witness, saying the case should be addressed cautiously.

The scandal concerns the possible involvement of lawmakers and local assembly members from the LDP or bureaucrats in Moritomo's discounted purchase of the land from the state to build its elementary school in Osaka.