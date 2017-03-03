Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 20:32

20:12 3 March 2017

URGENT: Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3, Kyodo

Malaysia on Friday deported a North Korean man, who had been detained in connection with the fatal poisoning of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, for visa violations, Kyodo News confirmed.

Ri Jong Chol, so far the only North Korean person arrested over the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, was released from custody earlier in the day due to lack of sufficient evidence with which to charge him, according to Malaysia's police chief.

==Kyodo

