March 3, 2017 22:07

21:14 3 March 2017

Malaysia deports N. Korean released from custody over Kim attack

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa and Vivian Ho
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3, Kyodo

Malaysia on Friday deported a North Korean man who had been detained in connection with the fatal poisoning of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un last month, Kyodo News confirmed.

Ri Jong Chol, so far the only North Korean person arrested over the murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13, was released earlier in the day as police sought the arrest of a compatriot believed to be inside the North Korean Embassy.

Ri was freed due to lack of sufficient evidence with which to charge him, Malaysia's police chief said. He was expelled from the country due to visa violations.

  N. Korea man held over Kim Jong Nam murder released
