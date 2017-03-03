Close

March 3, 2017

21:51 3 March 2017

Ex-Tokyo Gov. Ishihara urges early relocation of fish market

TOKYO, March 3, Kyodo

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara called Friday for relocation of the aging Tsukiji wholesale market without further delays criticizing incumbent Yuriko Koike's reservation, but warded off some key questions about the long-stalled project.

"She should be held responsible for wasting money," Ishihara told the Japan National Press Club, referring to the running costs for the unused relocation facility in the Toyosu area where concerns about toxic materials in soil linger as it used to host a gas production plant.

The 84-year-old politician and writer will be summoned as a sworn witness on March 20 to a committee at the Tokyo metropolitan assembly looking into the relocation.

