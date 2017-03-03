Only 3.7% left work early on 1st "Premium Friday": survey

Few workers left their offices earlier than usual on the first "Premium Friday," a campaign the Japanese government and business community kicked off last month, with 3.7 percent of people in the Tokyo area finishing work early, an online survey showed Friday.

Under the initiative designed to encourage workers to leave the office at 3 p.m. on the last Friday of each month to help spur tepid consumption and address long working hours, 10.5 percent of respondents said they were encouraged to leave their offices early or their companies took part in the campaign on Feb. 24, according to a survey by Tokyo-based marketing firm Intage Inc.

It was conducted based on responses from some 2,200 men and women in their 20s to 50s in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.