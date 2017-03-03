Olympics: Successful Rio Olympics vote tainted by corruption: Le Monde

French newspaper Le Monde reported Friday a Brazilian businessman made a $1.5 million payment to the son of an influential IOC member just days before the 2016 Olympic host city was chosen, casting doubt on whether the vote was clean.

Papa Massata Diack, son of disgraced Senegalese former International Association of Athletics Federation President Lamine, has also been implicated in a scandal around a payment made by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid team ahead of it being awarded the Games.

Le Monde claims the younger Diack received the money from a holding group based in the British Virgin Islands and linked to Brazilian businessman three days before the September 2009 vote to determine the host of the most recent Olympic Games.

Le Monde claims the money may have been used to influence votes and that the Brazilian businessman went on to secure a number of Games-related infrastructure construction contracts with the state of Rio.

The French report said a preliminary investigation was opened in France in December 2015 by the financial prosecutor, who had been working for several months on suspected corruption by Lamine as head of the IAAF.

Lamine, who is now in French custody on corruption charges, was at the time of the alleged payments a voting member of the International Olympic Committee who is thought to have wielded power and influence on other voters.

In the vote to determine the 2016 Games host, Madrid won the first round ahead of Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Chicago. Tokyo was eliminated next and the Rio came out on top in the final round against Madrid 66 votes to 32.

Le Monde also reported some money flowed from Papa Massata to a company linked to former Namibian sprinter, four-time Olympic medalist and current IOC member Frankie Fredericks.

French authorities have also been looking into the legitimacy of the contract payments of worth more than $2 million signed by Tokyo's 2020 bid team with a Singaporean consultancy prior to winning the vote in September 2013. Black Tidings, headed by Ian Tan Tong Hon, is known to be close to Papa Massata.

The Tokyo team's payments were suspected to have been directed toward the elder Diack, who still as a member of the IOC at the time had a vote in deciding the host city for the 2020 Games.

A Japanese investigative panel concluded last September that the payments were not illegal or against the ethics code of the IOC.

The panel's report said the Japanese Olympic Committee's payments were legitimate as Tan was in a position to gain access to secret information regarding the host city bid and certified that the contract yielded solid results.

==Kyodo