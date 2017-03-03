Soccer: Leandro-less Kobe hoping for early Podolski arrival

Vissel Kobe do not yet know when the former Germany star Lukas Podolski is coming to town, but are hoping it is as early as this month with their 2016 J1 joint-top scorer Leandro out for six months with injury.

"I want to negotiate as much as I can (for Podolski's early arrival from Galatasaray)," Vissel president Kenichi Tanaka said Friday, a day after the club confirmed the deal with the forward.

Seeking their first J1 title, Vissel were reported last month to have agreed a 2.7 million euro deal ($2.85 million) with the Turkish giants for Podolski, with the World Cup winner signing a three-year contract worth some 15 million euros.

Neither mentioned on Thursday the timing of Podolski's arrival, but the German wrote on his Instagram "I will explain more when the time is right. But right now my only focus is helping Galatasaray and our fantastic fans!"

Vissel might not be able to afford to wait long after Brazilian Leandro, who netted 19 times last season, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injury to his left knee on Saturday during his team's 1-0 win at promoted Shimizu S-Pulse.

"I'm really filled with sorrow at not being able to contribute to my team at all," said the 32-year-old who has 87 goals from 186 games in the Japanese top flight on Friday as he left to recuperate in Brazil.

Brazilian tactician Nelsinho, who brought his previous club Kashiwa Reysol their maiden league title in 2011, remained defiant despite the loss of his star and did not comment on the Podolski signing.

"We'll stick together with those who are here and try to come up with results," he said.

A new broadcasting deal between the J-League and British-based Perform Group saw J-League prize money soar this season, and Vissel have been busy adding to their squad.

One of Vissel's new signings, Junya Tanaka, was relishing the chance to play alongside the first big name in Japan since Uruguayan Diego Forlan spent the 2014-15 season with Cerezo Osaka.

"I want to see him as soon as possible, I'm thrilled," said Tanaka, a preseason signing from Sporting Lisbon. "The more depth we have in our attack, the stronger the team gets."

Podolski, who won 129 caps and scored 48 times for Germany, also has his former Cologne teammate eagerly waiting in Japan.

"I want him to lift the J-League crowds," Japan and Urawa Reds defender Tomoaki Makino said. "The power of his left foot is something us defenders or goalkeepers are yet to experience here. An exciting player is coming to the league."

