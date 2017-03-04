Ex-Osaka Mayor Hashimoto aims to meet Trump aides during U.S. visit

Former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto is set to visit Washington later this month and is trying to set up a meeting with senior aides to President Donald Trump, sources close to him said Friday.

Hashimoto, a high-profile politician whose candid remarks have often stirred criticism at home and abroad, is seeking to arrange a meeting with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and other senior staff through the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the sources said.

He also plans to deliver speeches at think tanks, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the conservative Heritage Foundation during his March 26-29 visit which is apparently aimed at boosting his flagging political profile.