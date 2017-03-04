Close

Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 2:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

02:02 4 March 2017

Ex-Osaka Mayor Hashimoto aims to meet Trump aides during U.S. visit

OSAKA, March 4, Kyodo

Former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto is set to visit Washington later this month and is trying to set up a meeting with senior aides to President Donald Trump, sources close to him said Friday.

Hashimoto, a high-profile politician whose candid remarks have often stirred criticism at home and abroad, is seeking to arrange a meeting with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and other senior staff through the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the sources said.

He also plans to deliver speeches at think tanks, the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the conservative Heritage Foundation during his March 26-29 visit which is apparently aimed at boosting his flagging political profile.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete