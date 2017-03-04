Close

Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 4:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:12 4 March 2017

N. Korea warns U.S. of consequences of terror sponsor relisting

BEIJING, March 4, Kyodo

North Korea warned Friday that the United States will have to pay "dearly" if it reinstates Pyongyang on its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"No matter how the U.S. again calls the DPRK as a 'sponsor of terrorism' in line with its standard and interests, the latter will never be a 'sponsor of terrorism'," North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported, quoting a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

"The U.S. will keenly realize how dearly it has to pay for its groundless accusations against the dignified DPRK," he was quoted as saying, referring to North Korea by its formal name -- the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete