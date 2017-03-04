N. Korea warns U.S. of consequences of terror sponsor relisting

North Korea warned Friday that the United States will have to pay "dearly" if it reinstates Pyongyang on its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"No matter how the U.S. again calls the DPRK as a 'sponsor of terrorism' in line with its standard and interests, the latter will never be a 'sponsor of terrorism'," North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported, quoting a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

"The U.S. will keenly realize how dearly it has to pay for its groundless accusations against the dignified DPRK," he was quoted as saying, referring to North Korea by its formal name -- the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.