Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 5:48

05:31 4 March 2017

Released N. Korean denies involvement in Kim's attack

BEIJING, March 4, Kyodo

A North Korean man on Saturday denied any involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of his country's leader Kim Jong Un last month after being released from custody in Malaysia.

Ri Jong Chol told reporters in Beijing that Malaysian police attempted to make him admit to his involvement in the murder of Kim Jong Nam with "fabricated evidence." He also said the police's probe is a ploy to impair North Korea's dignity.

The 46-year-old North Korean man arrived in Beijing early Saturday after Malaysia on Friday deported him. He is expected to head to North Korea later.

