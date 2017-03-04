Close

Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 13:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:49 4 March 2017

Yamato Holdings to retroactively pay unpaid overtime wages

TOKYO, March 4, Kyodo

Yamato Holdings Co. plans to retroactively pay employees for unpaid overtime in an effort to address tough working conditions faced by delivery drivers and other staff amid a manpower shortage, the company said Saturday.

The holding company of Yamato Transport Co., a door-to-door parcel delivery provider, will make the payments after determining the amount of wages owed in a survey of some 70,000 employees, according to the sources.

Delivery drivers are typically forced to work overtime without pay amid the growth of online shopping services which has led to a surge in the number of parcels.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete