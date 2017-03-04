12:49 4 March 2017
Yamato Holdings to retroactively pay unpaid overtime wages
TOKYO, March 4, Kyodo
Yamato Holdings Co. plans to retroactively pay employees for unpaid overtime in an effort to address tough working conditions faced by delivery drivers and other staff amid a manpower shortage, the company said Saturday.
The holding company of Yamato Transport Co., a door-to-door parcel delivery provider, will make the payments after determining the amount of wages owed in a survey of some 70,000 employees, according to the sources.
Delivery drivers are typically forced to work overtime without pay amid the growth of online shopping services which has led to a surge in the number of parcels.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.