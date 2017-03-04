Close

Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 17:56

17:13 4 March 2017

Released N. Korean denies involvement in Kim's attack

BEIJING, March 4, Kyodo

The only North Korean detained over the fatal poisoning last month of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of the country's leader Kim Jong Un, on Saturday denied any role in the murder in Malaysia following his release from custody.

Ri Jong Chol told reporters in Beijing that Malaysian police attempted to make him admit to involvement in the Feb. 13 murder at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with "fabricated evidence."

Claiming that he did not go to the airport on the day of the incident, Ri, speaking publicly for the first time since his detention, also said the police probe was a ploy to "impair" North Korea's dignity.

