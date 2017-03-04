Soccer: Reds cap fruitful week with J-League win over Cerezo

Free-scoring Urawa Reds chalked up a 3-1 win at home to promoted Cerezo Osaka to register their first three points of the season in the J-League first division on Saturday.

Buoyed by Tuesday's 5-2 thrashing of FC Seoul here in the Asian Champions League, the first hour was little more than a stroll in the Saitama sunshine for Reds as goals from Yuki Muto, Shinzo Koroki and Rafael Silva put them 3-0 up after 52 minutes.

Matej Jonjic pulled one back for Cerezo just before the hour mark but the visitors lacked enough quality in the final third to pose a serious threat for the remaining half hour.

"We expected a tough game. Cerezo have come back from J2 and are very motivated. Most teams when they play the Reds try to raise their game," said Urawa coach Mihailo Petrovic.

"But we were aggressive from the start and played really well, especially in trying to win the ball back. We dropped off a bit after an hour but the players squeezed every drop of strength out and kept going right until the end."

Reds have now scored 14 goals in four competitive games since the season curtain-raising Super Cup, having beaten Western Sydney Wanderers 4-0 away in their first ACL game before a 3-2 reverse at Yokohama F Marinos last Saturday in their league opener.

"We have high quality attacking players here and everyone has to deliver results otherwise you don't get on the pitch. It is great for competition within the team (that so many players are scoring)," said Muto.

Yusuke Maruhashi spurned a chance to give Cerezo the lead when his free kick sailed harmlessly over the bar on 18 minutes, before Muto brought the game to life four minutes later.

On target in Tuesday's ACL win, Muto took a pass from Wataru Endo and teed himself up to hammer past Kenta Tanno from the edge of the box.

"I had scored in the Super Cup (a 3-2 loss to Kashima Antlers) and in the ACL so I am relieved that I have got one in the league. I wanted to get one as soon as I could so that makes me happy," said Muto.

Reds then took advantage of slack defending to double the lead eight minutes before halftime. Tanno could only parry Silva's shot after the Brazilian had been put through by Muto and Koroki tapped home at the far post for the simplest of finishes.

Muto then failed to punish Tanno for some dreadful goalkeeping but it was only a matter of time before Reds extended their lead. Silva made it 3-0, getting a great first touch on Takuya Aoki's feed, nonchalantly clipping past Tanno.

Cerezo, held 0-0 at home by Jubilo Iwata last week in their first game back in the top flight, hit back when Croatian defender Jonjic headed in Souza's corner at the near post but they went on to waste a number of chances after some decent approach work as Reds held firm.

"I scored but that doesn't change anything for me," said Jonjic. "I am a defender and we conceded three goals. We lost the game so I am not happy. I think we had some chances but (after falling 3-0 behind) it was too late (to come back)."

Elsewhere, champions Kashima Antlers also picked up their first league win after defeat on the opening weekend, edging Ventforet Kofu 1-0 away thanks to Leo Silva's second-half strike.

Chong Tese scored the only goal of the game as J1 returnees Shimizu S-Pulse won 1-0 at Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

FC Tokyo made it two wins out of two, Masato Morishige and Shoya Nakajima on target in a 2-0 win at home to Omiya Ardija, while Vegalta Sendai also made it maximum points, Hiroaki Okuno netting in a 1-0 win at Jubilo Iwata.

==Kyodo