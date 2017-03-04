Close

Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 20:58

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:40 4 March 2017

Iran test-fires Russian air defense system for 1st time

TEHRAN, March 4, Kyodo

Iran's army announced Saturday its first successful test of the Russian-made surface-to-air S-300 missile defense system.

The public relations office of the army's Khatamolanbia defense division said in the announcement posted on its official website that the operational test, believed to have been recently conducted, used various flying and missile targets.

The S-300 is a mobile, long-range air defense system that can detect, track and destroy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and low-flying aircraft.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete