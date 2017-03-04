Iran test-fires Russian air defense system for 1st time

Iran's army announced Saturday its first successful test of the Russian-made surface-to-air S-300 missile defense system.

The public relations office of the army's Khatamolanbia defense division said in the announcement posted on its official website that the operational test, believed to have been recently conducted, used various flying and missile targets.

The S-300 is a mobile, long-range air defense system that can detect, track and destroy ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and low-flying aircraft.