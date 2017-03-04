Relatives of missing MH370 passengers to privately fund search

Family members of those on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 began a fundraising campaign Saturday to finance a private search following the suspension in January of a multinational endeavor after nearly three years of fruitless effort.

As family members of the 239 passengers and crew marked the third anniversary of the disappearance of the Boeing 777 with an art exhibition, songs and personal tributes, Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the search will only resume when "credible evidence becomes available."

"We have to take matters into our own hands. This is one way we can do it," Australian Danica Weeks, 40, whose husband Paul was on board the tragic flight, said of the fundraising campaign. "Hopefully we can be successful as that's all we got. We will keep fighting."