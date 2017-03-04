Close

Kyodo News

March 4, 2017 22:29

21:11 4 March 2017

Soccer: Reds cap fruitful week with J-League win over Cerezo

By Gus Fielding
SAITAMA, Japan, March 4, Kyodo

Free-scoring Urawa Reds chalked up a 3-1 win at home to promoted Cerezo Osaka to register their first three points of the season in the J-League first division on Saturday.

Buoyed by Tuesday's 5-2 thrashing of FC Seoul here in the Asian Champions League, the first hour was little more than a stroll in the Saitama sunshine for Reds as goals from Yuki Muto, Shinzo Koroki and Rafael Silva put them 3-0 up after 52 minutes.

Matej Jonjic pulled one back for Cerezo just before the hour mark but the visitors lacked enough quality in the final third to pose a serious threat for the remaining half hour.

  • Soccer: Reds earn 1st win of J-League season
