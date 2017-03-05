Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 10:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:05 5 March 2017

China lowers 2017 economic growth target to 6.5%

BEIJING, March 5, Kyodo

China said Sunday it has set its growth target for 2017 at around 6.5 percent, or higher if possible in practice, down from a range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent in the previous year, as it prioritizes reducing financial risks arising from loose credit.

Last year, China's gross domestic product grew 6.7 percent from a year earlier, marking the weakest annual expansion in 26 years.

China announced its newest GDP and other economic targets in a government report mapping out policy directions for 2017, which will be delivered by Premier Li Keqiang in the morning at the opening of the annual session of parliament, or the National People's Congress.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete