China lowers 2017 economic growth target to 6.5%

China said Sunday it has set its growth target for 2017 at around 6.5 percent, "or higher if possible," down from a range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent in the previous year, as it prioritizes reducing financial risks arising from loose credit.

"China is at a crucial and challenging stage in its own development endeavors, and there are many salient challenges and problems in the economy," Premier Li Keqiang said as he delivered a report mapping out policy directions for this year at the opening of the annual session of parliament, the National People's Congress.

"The difficulties we face are not to be underestimated, but we remain confident that they will be overcome," Li said.