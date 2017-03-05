Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 18:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:49 5 March 2017

Athletics: Chebii claims Lake Biwa Marathon, Sasaki 4th

OTSU, Japan, March 5, Kyodo

Satoru Sasaki placed fourth, the highest among Japanese runners, in the Lake Biwa Mainichi Marathon on Sunday, as Ezekiel Kiptoo Chebii of Kenya won the race.

At one of the trial races for the world championships in August, a highest finish among Japanese with a time below 2 hours, 7 minutes could have secured a berth for London but Rio Olympian Sasaki settled for 2:10:10, some way off Chebii's 2:09:06.

Chebii's compatriot Vincent Kipruto (2:09:15) broke away near the 30-kilometer mark but was caught before Chebii raced clear with 300 meters to go at Ojiyama Athletic Stadium. Munyo Solomon Mutai of Uganda came third in 2:09:59.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Chebii claims Lake Biwa Marathon
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete