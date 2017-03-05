Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 18:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:56 5 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 5) Steller's sea eagles arrive in Shiretoko

TOKYO, March 5, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Steller's sea eagles arrive in Shiretoko

-- Steller's sea eagles have arrived for the winter in Shiretoko on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Many amateur photographers captured images of the eagles, whose wings stretch over two meters.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15948/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete