Video Advisory (March 5) Steller's sea eagles arrive in Shiretoko

Steller's sea eagles arrive in Shiretoko

-- Steller's sea eagles have arrived for the winter in Shiretoko on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Many amateur photographers captured images of the eagles, whose wings stretch over two meters.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15948/)

==Kyodo