Local gov't helicopter with 9 aboard crashes in Nagano

A Nagano prefectural government rescue helicopter with nine people aboard crashed in a mountainous area near Shiojiri in the prefecture on Sunday, local authorities said.

Three of those aboard were found without vital signs at the scene of the crash, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The condition of the remaining six was not immediately clear. The helicopter was conducting a mountain rescue drill at the time of the crash, according to the prefecture.

The helicopter was carrying seven firefighters, a pilot and an engineer, all prefectural personnel, according to the prefecture.