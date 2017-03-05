Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 20:31

18:45 5 March 2017

FOCUS: Cambodia's troubled politics spoiled by social media

By Puy Kea
PHNOM PENH, March 5, Kyodo

Cambodia's troubled politics between the ruling Cambodian People's Party and the opposition party have been spoiled and exploited by social media as local and general elections, both "life and death" for the two parties, are getting closer.

While some 4 million out of the country's population of 16 million are using social media such as Facebook, political messages, rifts, criticism, insults, defamation and scandals are largely posted on Facebook by parties, supporters, politicians, and leaders.

The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party's effective use of social media is regarded as contributing to its better-than-expected result in the 2013 general election.

