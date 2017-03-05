Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 20:31

19:04 5 March 2017

Malaysia nabs 7 terror suspects, foils car bomb plot

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5, Kyodo

Malaysian police said Sunday that an Islamic State car bomb plot has been foiled with seven suspects arrested.

The country's police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that the seven men -- a Malaysian, an Indonesian, a national of an East Asian country, and four Yemenis -- were detained in multiple raids in Kuala Lumpur and the city's outskirts between Feb. 21 and 26.

Khalid said the Malaysian, a 41-year old factory technician, and the Indonesian, a 28-year-old farmer, both detained on Feb. 21, received instructions from Mohamad Wanndy Mohamad Jedi to launch a large-scale attack using a "vehicle-borne improvised explosive device" in Malaysia and then join the Islamic State militant group in Syria.

