March 5, 2017

20:10 5 March 2017

Abe calls results of golf diplomacy with Trump "national secret"

TOKYO, March 5, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday declined to disclose the results of his high-profile rounds of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida last month, joking they are a "national secret."

Looking back at the 27 holes of golf he played on two different courses with the U.S. leader in one day, Abe told a convention of his Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo that he was impressed with the president's golfing skills.

"Which side won is a national secret. Mr. Trump was indeed good. He is a wonderful player," Abe said in his address, adding that his own opening shot was probably among the best five of his life.



