Abe calls results of golf diplomacy with Trump "national secret"

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday declined to disclose the results of his high-profile rounds of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida last month, joking they are a "national secret."

Looking back at the 27 holes of golf he played on two different courses with the U.S. leader in one day, Abe told a convention of his Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo that he was impressed with the president's golfing skills.

"Which side won is a national secret. Mr. Trump was indeed good. He is a wonderful player," Abe said in his address, adding that his own opening shot was probably among the best five of his life.