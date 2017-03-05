Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 22:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:53 5 March 2017

Emperor, empress pay respects to late Thai king

BANGKOK, March 5, Kyodo

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Sunday paid their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the last leg of a weeklong trip that also took them to Vietnam.

After wrapping up their trip to Vietnam, the emperor and empress flew to Thailand, where the royal family has traditionally maintained close relations with the Japanese imperial family.

The imperial couple laid flowers on the altar of King Bhumibol at the national palace in Bangkok and signed a condolence book. Their friendship with the king, who died last October, spanned more than half a century.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Emperor, empress pay respects to late Thai king
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete