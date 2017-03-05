Emperor, empress pay respects to late Thai king

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Sunday paid their respects to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the last leg of a weeklong trip that also took them to Vietnam.

After wrapping up their trip to Vietnam, the emperor and empress flew to Thailand, where the royal family has traditionally maintained close relations with the Japanese imperial family.

The imperial couple laid flowers on the altar of King Bhumibol at the national palace in Bangkok and signed a condolence book. Their friendship with the king, who died last October, spanned more than half a century.