March 6, 2017 11:25

08:10 6 March 2017

Search resumes after chopper crash in central Japan, 4 still missing

NAGANO, Japan, March 6, Kyodo

The search resumed Monday for four people still missing after a rescue helicopter with nine aboard crashed during a drill the previous day in a mountainous area in central Japan, with three confirmed dead.

Police, firefighters and the Self-Defense Forces deployed around 100 personnel as they combed the area by helicopter Monday morning.

The downed Nagano prefectural chopper, a Bell 412EP, was carrying seven firefighters, a pilot and a mechanic, two of whom were found unconscious in the wreckage.

