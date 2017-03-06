08:10 6 March 2017
Search resumes after chopper crash in central Japan, 4 still missing
NAGANO, Japan, March 6, Kyodo
The search resumed Monday for four people still missing after a rescue helicopter with nine aboard crashed during a drill the previous day in a mountainous area in central Japan, with three confirmed dead.
Police, firefighters and the Self-Defense Forces deployed around 100 personnel as they combed the area by helicopter Monday morning.
The downed Nagano prefectural chopper, a Bell 412EP, was carrying seven firefighters, a pilot and a mechanic, two of whom were found unconscious in the wreckage.
