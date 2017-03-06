Close

Kyodo News

March 6, 2017 11:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:58 6 March 2017

N. Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles, 3 reach Japan's EEZ: Japan gov't

TOKYO/SEOUL, March 6, Kyodo

North Korea on Monday launched four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, prompting Tokyo to vow to counter Pyongyang's repeated provocations in cooperation with the international community.

The missiles flew some 1,000 kilometers. The fourth of them fell near Japan's EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles (about 370 km) from Japan's shores, the Japanese government said.

A Japanese government source said the missiles could include an intercontinental ballistic missile. Earlier this year, North Korea said it has reached the final stage of preparing to test-launch an ICBM, which could potentially deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles, 3 reach Japan's EEZ: Japan gov't
  • N. Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles, 3 reach Japan's EEZ: Japan gov't
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete