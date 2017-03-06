N. Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles, 3 reach Japan's EEZ: Japan gov't

North Korea on Monday launched four ballistic missiles, three of which fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan, prompting Tokyo to vow to counter Pyongyang's repeated provocations in cooperation with the international community.

The missiles flew some 1,000 kilometers. The fourth of them fell near Japan's EEZ, which extends 200 nautical miles (about 370 km) from Japan's shores, the Japanese government said.

A Japanese government source said the missiles could include an intercontinental ballistic missile. Earlier this year, North Korea said it has reached the final stage of preparing to test-launch an ICBM, which could potentially deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland.