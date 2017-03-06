Close

March 6, 2017 14:43

12:21 6 March 2017

S. Korea slams N. Korea's ballistic missile launches

SEOUL, March 6, Kyodo

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Monday slammed North Korea's latest missile launches and ordered the military to be ready to retaliate against the North's provocation.

"I strongly condemn North Korea's launches of ballistic missiles made again in defiance of the international community's warnings," Hwang said during a meeting of the National Security Council, according to a government statement.

Hwang said such missile launches are "a direct challenge to the international community and a serious provocative act."

