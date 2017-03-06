Close

Kyodo News

March 6, 2017 14:42

12:41 6 March 2017

Speed skating: Japan's Takagi wins allround bronze at worlds

HAMAR, Norway, March 6, Kyodo

Miho Takagi became the first Japanese speed skater in 17 years to win a medal at the World Allround Championships when she captured the bronze on Sunday.

Ireen Wust of the Netherlands claimed her sixth world title and Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took silver in the two-day meet where skaters compete in races over four different distances.

Takagi, who took the overnight lead after placing first in the 500 meters and sixth in the 3,000, finished second behind Wust in the 1,500 by clocking 1 minute, 55.81 seconds and sixth in the 5,000 with a time of 7:10.14 at the Hamar Olympic Hall.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News.

