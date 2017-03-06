6 more found without vital signs in chopper crash in central Japan

There appear to be no survivors among the nine members of a rescue squad whose helicopter crashed on a drill over the weekend after police said Monday that the final six bodies recovered showed no signs of life.

Three members were already confirmed dead after the crash Sunday on a snowy mountain in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan. Local police identified them as pilot Masaji Iwata, 56, and firefighters Naoto Ikuma, 35, and Michiaki Koda, 40. Iwata, who joined the Nagano disaster prevention air corps in 1997, was a veteran with over 5,100 flight hours.

Rescuers resumed their search for survivors around 8 a.m. Monday and recovered the bodies of two other crew members who had been seen Sunday trapped in the wreckage as well as the bodies of four more found underneath the aircraft.