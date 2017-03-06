Japan raps N. Korea over missile launch, seeks to up int'l pressure

Japan will urge the international community to increase pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly protested to Pyongyang over its latest firing of missiles on Monday.

Abe told a Diet committee that the missile launches were "utterly intolerable" and that "Japan will continue to coordinate closely with the United States, South Korea and other related countries to strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint."

In such effort, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida agreed with his South Korean and U.S. counterparts, Yun Byung Se and Rex Tillerson, by telephone on plans to take a resolute stance toward North Korea, Kishida told reporters.