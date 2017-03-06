Close

Kyodo News

March 6, 2017 14:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:58 6 March 2017

Japan raps N. Korea over missile launch, seeks to up int'l pressure

TOKYO, March 6, Kyodo

Japan will urge the international community to increase pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly protested to Pyongyang over its latest firing of missiles on Monday.

Abe told a Diet committee that the missile launches were "utterly intolerable" and that "Japan will continue to coordinate closely with the United States, South Korea and other related countries to strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint."

In such effort, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida agreed with his South Korean and U.S. counterparts, Yun Byung Se and Rex Tillerson, by telephone on plans to take a resolute stance toward North Korea, Kishida told reporters.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete