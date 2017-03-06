Japan raps N. Korea over missile launch, seeks to up int'l pressure

Japan will urge the international community to increase pressure on North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile development programs after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strongly protested to Pyongyang over its latest firing of missiles on Monday.

Abe told a Diet committee that the missile launches were "utterly intolerable" and that "Japan will continue to coordinate closely with the United States, South Korea and other related countries to strongly urge North Korea to exercise restraint."

Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of Japan's National Security Council, and H.R. McMaster, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser, also confirmed by telephone that there was a need to further enhance three-way security cooperation with South Korea in dealing with North Korea's threat, according to the Japanese government.