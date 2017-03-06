Close

March 6, 2017 17:39

17:06 6 March 2017

N. Korean envoy ordered to leave Malaysia departs embassy

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6, Kyodo

A North Korean envoy, who was ordered to leave Malaysia, departed from his embassy in Kuala Lumpur Monday, Kyodo News confirmed, with the once-amicable ties between the two countries deteriorating over the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.

Ambassador Kang Chol was apparently heading to Kuala Lumpur International Airport and was expected to return to North Korea via Beijing, sources close to the matter said.

Malaysia decided to expel Kang on Saturday for refusing to apologize for his denunciation of the probe into the killing of Kim Jong Nam at the airport, which South Korean and U.S. officials believe was orchestrated by North Korea.

