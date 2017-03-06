N. Korean ballistic missiles land in sea near Japan

North Korea on Monday almost simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles that flew as far as 1,000 kilometers before landing within or very close to Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The missiles were launched from an area near Tongchang-ri in northwest North Korea at around at 7:34 a.m., Japanese and South Korean officials said. The latest action comes as North Korea has once again expressed its readiness to counter annual joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington.

"North Korea has entered a new stage of threat," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a parliamentary session, after the missiles reached as close as 300 km off Japan's northwest coast, off the Oga Peninsula in Akita Prefecture.