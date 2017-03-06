Close

Kyodo News

March 6, 2017 20:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:40 6 March 2017

N. Korean envoy ordered to leave Malaysia departs embassy

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa and Vivian Ho
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6, Kyodo

The North Korean ambassador to Malaysia left his host country Monday as ordered by its government, Kyodo News confirmed, bringing down the curtain on more than 40 years of cozy ties, following the Feb. 13 murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

If the rift between the two countries widens further, Malaysia may consider breaking off diplomatic relations with North Korea, which is widely believed to have orchestrated the killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport three weeks ago.

On Saturday, Malaysia took the decision to expel Ambassador Kang Chol for refusing to apologize for his denunciation of the probe into the incident, involving two women suspected of using their bare hands to apply VX nerve agent to Kim's face.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Korean envoy ordered to leave Malaysia departs embassy
  • Deadline of N. Korean envoy quitting Malaysia down to wire
  • N. Korea accuses Malaysia over death of leader's half-brother
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete