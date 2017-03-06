N. Korean envoy ordered to leave Malaysia departs embassy

The North Korean ambassador to Malaysia left his host country Monday as ordered by its government, Kyodo News confirmed, bringing down the curtain on more than 40 years of cozy ties, following the Feb. 13 murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

If the rift between the two countries widens further, Malaysia may consider breaking off diplomatic relations with North Korea, which is widely believed to have orchestrated the killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport three weeks ago.

On Saturday, Malaysia took the decision to expel Ambassador Kang Chol for refusing to apologize for his denunciation of the probe into the incident, involving two women suspected of using their bare hands to apply VX nerve agent to Kim's face.