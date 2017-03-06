Baseball: Kokubo aims to start Japan's WBC campaign in winning style

Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo said Monday he wants to start his squad's World Baseball Classic campaign with a win over powerhouse Cuba in the Pool B opener.

"Our game against Cuba will probably be the most important point for us. It's our opening game and there will be a peculiar feeling of nervousness surrounding it so it will likely be tough," Kokubo said on the eve of the Cuba game after practice at Tokyo Dome.

"The first game is also important for us in going on to become No. 1 in the world," said the 45-year-old, who has been managing Samurai Japan for three-and-a-half years. "I want us to get off to a good start in this fourth WBC so we will go out and grab the win tomorrow."

Japan, which won the inaugural WBC in 2006 and again in 2009 but was eliminated in the semifinals by Puerto Rico in 2013, hosts the four-team Pool B play, which also includes China and Australia.

The top two in the round-robin competition will advance to the second-round Pool E also at the Dome, joined by the top two finishers from Pool A, which is being contested in Seoul by South Korea, Taiwan, Netherlands and Israel.

Kokubo said he intends to keep DeNA BayStars slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo in the cleanup spot "no matter what" and declared that Ayumu Ishikawa of the Lotte Marines will start against Cuba.

Cuba skipper Carlos Marti said his starter will be Noelvis Entenza, but Kokubo said he is not focusing too much on how his batters should tackle the right-hander.

"Of course we are thinking about their starter, but they are likely to use eight or nine pitchers (in a game) so...we will think of our lineup with that in mind rather than place importance only on their starter," he said.

Tsutsugo, meanwhile, emphasized that his main goal is to help his team win.

"I have been able to prepare well, so I will give my all so that I will be able to contribute to our team's victory...in whatever way possible," the 25-year-old said. "The most important thing really is for the team to win."

Kokubo said he wants to show Japan's pitching prowess to the world and that his hurlers have shown what they are capable of during the exhibition games held since late February.

In other first-round groups, the United States hosts the Dominican Republic, Canada and Colombia in Miami and Mexico stages its games against Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Italy in Jalisco, with the top two from each pool going on to the second-round Pool F.

The first- and second-place teams from pools E and F advance to the semifinals on March 20-21 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angele, where the final will be played March 22.

