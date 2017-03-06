Malaysia expels N. Korea envoy over Kim's attack, tainting ties

The North Korean ambassador to Malaysia left his host country Monday as ordered by its government, Kyodo News confirmed, bringing down the curtain on over 40 years of cozy ties following the Feb. 13 murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea followed suit by announcing later in the day that it has decided to expel the Malaysian ambassador to North Korea, indicating that bilateral ties are set to continue on a downward path.

If the rift widens further, Malaysia may consider breaking off diplomatic relations with North Korea, which many believe has orchestrated the killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur International Airport three weeks ago.