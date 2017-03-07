N. Korea says ballistic-missile drill targeted U.S. bases in Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has praised his country's army for "successfully" launching four ballistic missiles in a drill simulating a strike on U.S. military bases in Japan, official media said Tuesday.

"The four ballistic rockets launched simultaneously are so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation," Kim was quoted as saying by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Without saying when the four missiles were fired, KCNA reported the drill was carried out by artillery units of the army's Strategic Force to strike U.S military bases in Japan "in contingency."