Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 10:21

09:23 7 March 2017

Abe, Trump agree N. Korea's missile threat enters "new phase"

TOKYO, March 7, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed that North Korea's test-firing of ballistic missiles the previous day poses a "clear challenge" to the region and the international community and that the country's missile threat has entered a "new phase."

Trump told Abe in telephone talks in the morning that the United States stands by Japan "one hundred percent" and that he hopes Japan will trust him and the United States completely, according to the Japanese leader.

Abe told reporters the two leaders agreed that the missile firing was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions banning North Korea from developing and testing nuclear and ballistic missile technologies, adding that Japan will work closely with the United States and South Korea to deal with the North Korean threat.

