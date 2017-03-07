Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 12:01

10:21 7 March 2017

S. Korean, Japanese defense chiefs agree to cooperate over N. Korea

SEOUL, March 7, Kyodo

Japanese and South Korean defense chiefs on Tuesday agreed to mount further sanctions and pressure on North Korea for its nuclear weapons program and repeated launches of ballistic missiles, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

In a telephone conversation, Tomomi Inada and Han Min Koo strongly denounced North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations and agreed to stay in close cooperation to strengthen cooperation with the international community to enforce effective sanctions and put pressure on the North, a statement said.

The development comes after North Korea on Monday almost simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles that flew up to 1,000 kilometers before landing within or very close to Japan's exclusive economic zone.

