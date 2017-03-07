Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 12:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:25 7 March 2017

Cabinet OKs heavier penalty on unauthorized private lodging

TOKYO, March 7, Kyodo

Japan's Cabinet approved on Tuesday a bill to impose a heavier penalty for unauthorized private lodging business amid concerns about possible problems such as noise and garbage in residential areas.

The government compiled the bill to promote its bid to get tough on unlicensed private lodging operators, while encouraging deregulation in the sector to address the shortage of hotels and inns in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The bill to revise the Travel Agency Act allows the government to impose a fine of up to 1 million yen ($8,800) compared with the current 30,000 yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  2. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  3. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation
  4. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  5. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete