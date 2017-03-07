Cabinet OKs heavier penalty on unauthorized private lodging

Japan's Cabinet approved on Tuesday a bill to impose a heavier penalty for unauthorized private lodging business amid concerns about possible problems such as noise and garbage in residential areas.

The government compiled the bill to promote its bid to get tough on unlicensed private lodging operators, while encouraging deregulation in the sector to address the shortage of hotels and inns in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The bill to revise the Travel Agency Act allows the government to impose a fine of up to 1 million yen ($8,800) compared with the current 30,000 yen.