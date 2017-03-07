THAAD missile defense system deployment begins in S. Korea

The deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system, known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, began in South Korea on Monday, the U.S. Pacific Command said Tuesday.

"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," said Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, in a statement, referring to the launch of four missiles by North Korea on Monday.

"We will resolutely honor our alliance commitments to South Korea and stand ready to defend ourselves, the American homeland, and our allies," he added.