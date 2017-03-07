Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 13:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:58 7 March 2017

THAAD missile defense system deployment begins in S. Korea

SEOUL, March 7, Kyodo

The deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system, known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, began in South Korea on Monday, the U.S. Pacific Command said Tuesday.

"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," said Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, in a statement, referring to the launch of four missiles by North Korea on Monday.

"We will resolutely honor our alliance commitments to South Korea and stand ready to defend ourselves, the American homeland, and our allies," he added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  2. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  3. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation
  4. 3 Mar 2017China calls for halt to tourism to S. Korea over THAAD deployment
  5. 4 Mar 2017Agreement to keep status quo reached in Taiwan-Japan fishery talks

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete