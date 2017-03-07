N. Korea bans Malaysians from leaving until murder issue settled

North Korea said Tuesday it has temporarily prohibited all Malaysians from leaving the country until the issue of the death of one of its citizens in Kuala Lumpur last month is settled in a fair manner.

The latest step, announced by North Korea's Foreign Ministry, comes as tensions have been rising between the two countries in the wake of the Feb. 13 murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the reclusive country's leader.

The announcement carried by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said the ban will be kept in place until the safety of its diplomats and citizens in Malaysia is fully guaranteed through a "fair settlement of the case."