N. Korea, Malaysia reciprocally ban people from leaving countries

North Korea and Malaysia said Tuesday they have temporarily prohibited each other's nationals from leaving their countries, as their once-amicable relations further sour following the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.

Local media also reported that Malaysia's Cabinet will discuss Friday whether to close the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring that their cozy ties of more than 40 years have become mired in hostility.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it has temporarily banned all Malaysians from departing the country until the issue of the death of one of its citizens in Kuala Lumpur last month is settled in a fair manner.