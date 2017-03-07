Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 15:15

14:19 7 March 2017

Cabinet OKs bill to toughen penalty for rape in sweeping revision

TOKYO, March 7, Kyodo

Japan's Cabinet approved a bill Tuesday for sweeping legal revisions to toughen penalties for rape and other sex offenses, as well as recognize male rape victims for the first time.

The bill, if passed by the Diet, will raise the minimum sentence for rape to five years from the current three years, expanding the scope of victims from only females and no longer requiring a victim's complaint in prosecuting an assailant in a rape or sexual molestation case.

Despite its often lifelong impact on victims, rape has long received a shorter minimum sentence of three years compared with five years for robbery under the current criminal law, which was enacted a century ago. The bill is designed to correct that legal imbalance.

