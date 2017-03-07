Close

Kyodo News

March 7, 2017 15:15

14:21 7 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 7) Gymnast Uchimura signs sponsorship with Ringer Hut

TOKYO, March 7, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Gymnast Uchimura signs sponsorship with Ringer Hut

-- Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura tastes "Nagasaki champon" noodles, a regional cuisine of his home prefecture of Nagasaki, during a press conference in Tokyo on March 6, 2017. The Olympic champion, who became the first Japanese professional gymnast in November 2016, announced he has signed a sponsorship deal with Ringer Hut Co., the operator of a chain of restaurants specializing in the dish.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15972/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

