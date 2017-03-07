Video Advisory (March 7) Gymnast Uchimura signs sponsorship with Ringer Hut

The following is the latest available news video.

Gymnast Uchimura signs sponsorship with Ringer Hut

-- Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura tastes "Nagasaki champon" noodles, a regional cuisine of his home prefecture of Nagasaki, during a press conference in Tokyo on March 6, 2017. The Olympic champion, who became the first Japanese professional gymnast in November 2016, announced he has signed a sponsorship deal with Ringer Hut Co., the operator of a chain of restaurants specializing in the dish.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15972/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo