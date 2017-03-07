N. Korea, Malaysia reciprocally ban people from leaving countries

North Korea said Tuesday it has temporarily banned Malaysian nationals from leaving the country, as the once-amicable relations between the two nations is further souring in the wake of the Feb. 13 murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.

Malaysia quickly made a retaliatory decision to take the same measure against North Korea, with Prime Minister Najib Razak strongly condemning Pyongyang's move as effectively holding Malaysian citizens "hostage."

Local media also reported that Malaysia's Cabinet will discuss Friday whether to close the country's embassy in Pyongyang, underscoring that their cozy ties of more than 40 years have become mired in hostility.